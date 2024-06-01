Deadline Approaching for 2025 FEI Calendar Applications for Endurance; U.S Endurance FEI Calendar Policies and Procedures Amendments Approved

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian reminds U.S. endurance competition organizers that the deadline for 2025 FEI calendar applications is June 1, 2024. Applications received after June 1, but before July 1, may be considered depending on the availability of the USEF Endurance Sport Committee (ESC) and staff to ensure the application can be submitted to the FEI by the October 1 deadline.

Applications for FEI competitions must be submitted online through the USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org.

Additionally, competition organizers are encouraged to review the U.S. Endurance FEI Calendar Policies and Procedures document, which outlines the process for application, review, and approval of FEI endurance competitions in the U.S. Several amendments to the policies and procedures were recently approved. These amendments were made to align with 2024 FEI endurance rule changes and to adjust the deadlines and application review timelines to be more favorable for competition management. Changes made by these amendments include:

Allowance of applications to be submitted after June 1, but before July 1, subject to the availability of the ESC and staff.

Adjustment of the USEF review procedure timeline based on the ESC’s meeting schedule to allow for more time for consideration of applications.

Adjustment of late application and modification request levels to align with 2024 changes made by the FEI regarding lower- and upper-level competitions.

Adjustment of the USEF deadline for an upper-level modification request to allow for USEF’s review process to be properly conducted prior to the submission of the request to the FEI.

The addition of two new criteria factors for the ESC to consider when reviewing applications.

Questions about FEI calendar applications can be sent to [email protected] or Nicole Zerbee, Director of Endurance, at [email protected]. Inquiries about national and lite licenses should be sent to [email protected].

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.