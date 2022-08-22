Dates and Location Announced for U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions 2022-2024

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the dates and location for the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions for 2022 through 2024. The event will return to HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill., for this period, pending contract finalization and the dates are as follows:

August 22-28, 2022

August 21-27, 2023

August 19-25, 2024

Festival of Champions hosts 16 National Championships for dressage, including several new divisions for 2022. The Young Horse division is expanded with a new 7-year-old National Championship. Additionally, the USEF Para Dressage National Championship will be held at Festival of Champions for the first time in 2022.

The following National Championships will take place at Festival of Champions beginning in 2022:

USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for Four-, Five-, Six-, & Seven-Year-Old Horses

USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for Prix St. Georges & Grand Prix

USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

USEF Children Dressage National Championship

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

USEF Para Dressage National Championship

Learn more about the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions here.

Watch the 2021 U.S. Festival of Champions on-demand on USEF Network.

