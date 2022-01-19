Dates and Location Announced for 2022 USEF Young Rider Eventing Championship

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the dates and location for the 2022 USEF Young Rider Eventing Championship. This championship will take place at the Tryon International Three-Day Event November 10-13 in Mill Spring, N.C.

The USEF Young Rider Eventing Championship will award three championship titles: CCI1*-L, CCI2*-L, and CCI3*-L. Applications and area declaration forms can be found on the Athlete Dashboard and will be accepted now through May 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

This championship will replace the Adequan®/USEF Youth Team Challenge series that took place in 2021. The USEF Youth Team Challenge Task Force took feedback from Area Coordinators and participants in evaluating the YTC program and created the new championship in response to best serve the needs of the community. Host bids for the championship were accepted from November 20 through December 14, 2021.

For more information about the Tryon International Three-Day Event, visit tryon.com/eventing.

Click here for selection procedures and more information about the USEF Young Rider Eventing Championship or contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Performance & Program Support, at [email protected].