Competition Begins at 2024 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™

Lexington, Ky. – The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ (K3DE) is set to begin following the completion of the first horse inspection. A field of 35 combinations from seven countries are competing for the title in the CCI5*-L. The world-class event also hosts the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian™. The highest-placed U.S. combination in the CCI5*-L will win the national champion title and be presented with the Roger Haller Trophy. In addition, the K3DE has a CCI4*-S division running concurrently with the CCI5*-L.

Lauren Nicholson and Vermiculus

(Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

Two past CCI5*-L national champion combinations return for the 2024 edition of the event. Two-time national champion Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) brings On Cue, 2006 Selle Français (Cabri d’Elle x On High) mare owned by Christine, Thomas, and Tommie Turner. The pair won the national champion title in 2021, and they are back for another chance to finish atop the leaderboard. Doug Payne (Rougemont, N.C.) and Quantum Leap, a 2011 RPSI (Quite Capitol x Report to Sloopy) gelding owned by Doug and Jessica Payne, were the 2022 national champions. In addition to Quantum Leap, Payne rides Camarillo, a 2014 Deutsches Sportpferd (Chicardo x Rehobeth) gelding owned by Doug Payne and Patrice Jennings-Rado, in the horse’s debut at the CCI5*-L level.

Five-time national champion Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) also brings two mounts: Azure, a 2012 Irish Sport Horse (Omar x Cavalier Reselier) mare owned by Caroline Moran, Anne Moran, and Michael Moran; and Quasi Cool, a 2011 Holsteiner (Quo Vados I x B-Estelle) gelding owned by Caroline Moran. Two-time national champion Lauren Nicholson, (The Plains, Va.) rides longtime partner Vermiculus, a 2007 Anglo-Arabian (Sazeram x Wake Me Gently) gelding owned by Jacqueline Mars, in their sixth K3DE. Three-time national champion Buck Davidson (Unionville, Pa.) rides Sorocaima, his own 2011 Thoroughbred gelding, to round out the field of past national champion athletes.

Competition Information

The K3DE begins Thursday with the first day of dressage. The CCI4*-S dressage phase begins at 7:45 a.m. ET, while the CCI5*-L starts at 12:45 p.m. ET. The second day of dressage takes place on Friday, and combinations contest Derek di Grazia’s cross-country course on Saturday. The competition ends on Sunday with Steve Stephens’s jumping course deciding the winners of the K3DE and the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian.

Event website | Schedule | Results

