Combinations Announced for U.S. Dressage European Young Rider and U25 Tours

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that have been selected to the U.S. Dressage European Young Rider Tour and U.S. Dressage European U25 Tour.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for the U.S. Dressage European Young Rider Tour and are listed in alphabetical order:

Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and Dreamgirl, her own 2008 Dutch Warmblood mare

Erin Nichols (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Handsome Rob AR, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Diane Nichols

Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Son of a Lady, a 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan and Clifton Simonson

The combinations on the U.S. Dressage European Young Rider Tour will compete at CDIO-Y Hagen from June 13-18 in Germany. The athletes will be led by USEF Dressage Youth Coach George Williams.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for the U.S. Dressage European U25 Tour and are listed in alphabetical order:

Ben Ebeling (Wellington, Fla.) and Status Royal OLD, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Ann Romney

Erin Nichols (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Elian Royale, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Premiere Sport Horses

Callie O’Connell (Wilmington, Mass.) and Eaton H, a 2009 KWPN gelding owned by Ruling Cortes LLC

The combinations on the U.S. Dressage European U25 Tour will compete as individuals in agreed upon European CDIU25 competitions.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors.