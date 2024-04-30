Coaches Named for Defender U.S. Driving Team for the 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the coaching team for the Defender U.S. Driving Team for the 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses. Mieke van Tergouw will serve as team coach and Claudio Fumagalli will be the assistant coach for the U.S. team at the championships which will take place Sept. 19-22, 2024, at Le Pin au Haras, France.

Mieke van Tergouw and Claudio Fumagalli. ©Krisztina Horváth/Hoefnet.com

As team coaches, van Tergouw and Fumagalli will be responsible for instructing team applicants at designated competitions and clinics prior to team selection, collaborating with the applicants’ own trainers to ensure team cohesion, and coaching the team athletes and alternates at the championships.

Van Tergouw is the owner and trainer of Riant Equestrian Centre in Beekbergen, Netherlands, and is the organizer of the Beekbergen CAI, which will host the FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses in 2025. Fumagalli is also a trainer at Riant, specializing in young horses. Their coaching experience includes leading the Hungarian driving team for pair horses to multiple team and individual medals on the world stage.

For more information on the 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses, visit the FEI event page here.

Click here for all FEI Driving World Championship resources from USEF.

