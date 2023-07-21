Chimay Buyalos and Avery Glynn Receive USEF Grants for 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the two recipients of the USEF Grants for the 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West, generously sponsored by Debbie Smith. The grants were awarded to Chimay Buyalos (Santa Ynez, Calif.) for the 3’3” height and Avery Glynn (Petaluma, Calif.) for the 3’6” height.

Chimay Buyalos. ©Andrew Ryback Photo

This grant program awards one $10,000 to one rider at each height at both the East and West Junior Hunter National Championships for a total of four recipients per year. The award can be used for any expenses related to competing at the championship, such as transportation, lodging, and training.

Inspired by her own love of the sport, Debbie Smith created the grant to help deserving riders pursue their goal of competing at the championships, regardless of their financial means. The first of the grants were awarded to competitors at Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East earlier this year.

“We are responsible for doing all that we can to support the things we love and hold dear to us and to see that they continue once we are gone,” said Smith. “This is what I love, and this is what I can do.”

Avery Glynn. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

“These grants have already had an impact on the youth of the hunter discipline by helping deserving athletes to compete at the National Championships,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We’re thrilled to welcome our next grant recipients, Chimay and Avery, to the West Coast championship, and we extend our gratitude to Debbie Smith for her inspiration and generosity in establishing these grants.”

The 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West will take place at Blenheim EquiSports in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., July 23-25. Click here to learn more.

About Debbie Smith

Debbie Smith has had an undeniable love for horses since childhood, that only grew stronger throughout her adult life. She has competed on both the East and West Coasts, and her successful junior career has continued to the present day, resulting in numerous USEF Horse of the Year Awards. While the thrill of competition drives her, Debbie’s true passion is for the sport. She loves the camaraderie of the competitors and has recently become infatuated with breeding future hunter and jumper winners. Debbie looks forward to attending the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West to cheer on all the riders. Her establishment of the Debbie Smith Grant, which provides opportunities for junior athletes to compete at the highest levels, exemplifies her dedication to the sport.