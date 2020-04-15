Charles Owen Continues Partnership as the Official Helmet Supplier of US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. - United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is pleased to have the continuing support of equestrian safety gear manufacturer Charles Owen.

Since 2017, Charles Owen has been the Official Helmet Supplier of US Equestrian, as well as a Safety Education Partner and Learning Center Content Partner. This sponsorship has helped to provide useful information about improving safety in equestrian sports.

“Charles Owen is a leader in equestrian safety gear, and we’re thrilled to have their support as a partner and official supplier,” said USEF CEO Bill Moroney. “We share their mission of keeping our equestrian athletes safe and promoting smart use of helmets and body protectors.”

Charles Owen recently welcomed Matt Bullock as the company’s new CEO. Bullock brings his experience from a successful career in the sports equipment industry.

“I am excited to be joining Charles Owen, a prestigious brand committed to saving lives with the highest quality products made in the UK,” says Bullock. “There are many challenges which I am ready to face, but even more opportunities to grow the business.”

Charles Owen continues to invest heavily in research surrounding brain injuries and concussions as a result of riding accidents. Additionally, rider education and community awareness of the latest in safety innovations are always at the forefront of Charles Owen's tireless drive to make equestrian sports safer.

“Charles Owen is excited to continue its partnership with US Equestrian and share the very important safety information and technology that we've developed for riders of all disciplines,” said Director of Sales & Partnerships, Danielle Santos. “We believe every rider deserves the highest quality safety equipment that will keep them safe in the saddle.”

Based in North Wales, Charles Owen has been manufacturing safety gear that meets the highest standards since 1911. Charles Owen is involved in cutting-edge research on riding-related safety and produces world-class helmets and body protectors. Visit charlesowen.com.

To learn more about helmet safety, visit the US Equestrian Learning Center and watch Concussions: Signs, Symptoms & Helmet Safety.