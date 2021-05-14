ATTENTION: CDC Announcement and New Update to the USEF COVID-19 Action Plan Regarding Fully-Vaccinated Participants

Dear US Equestrian members,

Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that anyone who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a face covering/mask or physically distancing. An individual is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer, Moderna, etc.), or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). If you have not been vaccinated yet, and are looking for a place to do so, click to find a vaccine.

Based on this very encouraging news and the rapidly changing guidance from national health authorities, effective immediately, USEF is amending the COVID-19 Action Plan to align with the CDC announcement. At a minimum, competition organizers and all persons at USEF-licensed competitions are required to follow state and local regulations for face coverings/masks and social distancing. In the absence of state and local regulations, USEF recommends compliance with the CDC guidelines. Competition organizers are able to impose stricter requirements at their discretion.

Personal responsibility is essential, as competition organizers are not required to verify vaccination status. Let's all continue to act responsibly and keep our sport open, and our nation moving forward in a positive manner.

A few reminders as we move forward:

Be patient with and respectful of competition organizers, competition staff, and licensed officials as competitions transition to this new protocol. Adjustments may not be immediate and competition organizers are able to impose stricter requirements at their discretion.

Competition organizers must post and communicate to competition staff, competitors, officials and spectators the COVID requirements under which their competition will operate.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated must exercise personal responsibility and wear a face covering/mask wearing and continue to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.

We would like to acknowledge and thank our members, competition organizers and their staff, licensed officials, the USEF staff, and the entire equestrian community who effectively implemented the COVID-19 Action Plan over the past year, helping to ensure a safe environment for competitions and participants.

A fully updated version of the USEF COVID-19 Action Plan will be posted to the USEF website no later than close of business on Tuesday, May 18.



Sincerely,