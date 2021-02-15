Area Declaration Extended for 2021 Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian has announced the extension of the Area Declaration deadline for the Adequan/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge to February 15, 2021. All interested U.S. athletes must submit an Area Declaration and a one-time application for the upcoming competition year. Selection Procedures for the Youth Team Challenge will be available here but are pending approval to update the necessary date changes.



A second Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge Informational Webinar will be hosted in partnership with the USEA on February 8 at 6:00 p.m. Please register for the webinar at the link below. The webinar will cover the new format for the Youth Team Challenge, host location questions and area declaration questions. Register here.



The Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge offers opportunity for eventing athletes ages 14-25 to gain valuable experience in a team competition environment representing their respective United States Eventing Association (USEA) Areas at the FEI CCI 1/2/3* levels. The Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge will host multiple bi-coastal legs in the short format and culminate with two long format finals in the fall of 2021.



For More Information:

For questions regarding the USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge, contact Christina Vaughn, USEF Director, Eventing Performance and Program Support, at (859) 225-6917 or [email protected].



