Applications Open Now for the 2024 U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup Team Selection Trials

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the application period is now open for the 2024 U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup Team Selection Trials. The application is open to active junior and amateur competing members of US Equestrian age 14 or older as of Jan. 1, 2024, and completing the application is the first step in the qualifying process for the team.

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

The International Saddle Seat World Cup is held every other year, and the 2024 competition will take place in December 2024 in South Africa. The World Cup originated as a three-gaited saddle seat equitation showcase in the 1980s and now includes both three-gaited and five-gaited team competition. Athletes are judged on their form and horsemanship on the rail and in pattern work riding unfamiliar horses.

The most recent World Cup was held in 2022 in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where the U.S. teams won three-gaited gold and five-gaited bronze.

How to Apply

The application is available through the athlete dashboard at athletes.usef.org. Select “Online Application” and search in the Saddle Seat category for 2024. The deadline for applications is Sept. 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Applicants will need to submit the following materials:

Completed application

Video sent as a YouTube link

Signed USEF Code of Conduct

Signed USEF Release, Assumption of Risk, Waiver, and Indemnification

Signed Saddle Seat Team and Supporter Policies

A non-refundable application fee of $200

The selection committee will review applications and notify applicants who have been accepted to compete in the selection trials no later than Oct. 6, 2023.

Selection Trials

The U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup team selection trials will take place at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo., Dec. 1-2, 2023. Up to 20 three-gaited and 12 five-gaited competitors will be evaluated on rail work and patterns riding unfamiliar horses and will be judged using the standards from the USEF Rulebook, Subchapter EQ-3, Saddle Seat Equitation.

For more information, including selection procedures and application details, visit the Saddle Seat World Cup page on USEF.org, or contact Emily McSweeney at [email protected].

