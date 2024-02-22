Applications Open for USEF Vaulting Grants for Competitions, Athletes, and Licensed Officials

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting grant applications for vaulting athletes and competition organizers. Additionally, the application for USEF licensed official development grants across disciplines is open now through March 1.

Vaulting CVI Training Grant

Vaulting athletes are invited to apply for the Vaulting CVI Training Grants, which are available to juniors, 2* young vaulters, and senior vaulters and provide funds toward travel expenses incurred by athletes for USEF competitions or domestic CVIs that are located more than 500 miles from the vaulter’s registered club, or for international CVIs.

Athletes must have earned specified minimum scores to be eligible for these grants. For more information on these grants, including the application and full qualifying criteria, click here.

FEI Vaulting Competition Grant

Vaulting competition organizers may apply for the FEI Vaulting Competition Grants to support CVI competitions held in the United States. Click here to access the grant application. The deadline for applications is November 1, 2024.

US Equestrian Licensed Officials Grant

US Equestrian offers licensed official grants to new applicants and current officials wishing to apply for a promotion. These grants are offered in two categories, general and U35, and are intended to reduce financial barriers for USEF or U.S.-based FEI officials to complete application requirements. Individuals should take advantage of this opportunity to attend a training session or apprentice at a location where they would normally not be able to travel.

Click here for more information and to access the licensed official grant application. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2024.

