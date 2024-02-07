Application Now Open for 2024 Higher Education Equestrian Scholarships

Lexington, Ky. – High school seniors are encouraged to apply now for the 2024 Higher Education Equestrian Scholarships. US Equestrian is now accepting applications for the program, which provides five $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are committed to advancing their equestrian knowledge or skills while in college.

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Applicants must be a current US Equestrian competing member or subscriber and be a graduating high school senior preparing to enter their freshman year of college in the fall of 2024. The scholarship is available to members from all US Equestrian-affiliated breeds and disciplines who will continue their involvement with horses or equestrian sports in college.

Continuing involvement may include, but is not limited to, the following:

Equine-related degree program or classes

Intercollegiate equestrian team or club

Equestrian-related internships, jobs, or volunteer work

Scholarship funds will be issued directly to the recipients’ educational institutions to be applied to their tuition costs.

How to Apply

Click here to learn more and access the Higher Education Equestrian Scholarship application. The completed application, along with an essay and at least one reference from an individual within the horse industry, is due July 31, 2024. Direct any questions to Ashley Hudson at [email protected].

