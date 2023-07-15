Application Deadline is July 15 for FEI Pan American Endurance Championships

Lexington, Ky. – Athletes interested in competing at the 2023 FEI Pan American Endurance Championships for Seniors and Juniors/Young Riders must submit their Application of Intent online no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The Pan American Championships will take place in Llay Llay, Chile, November 10-12, 2023. Selection procedures for athletes interested in competing at the 2023 FEI Pan American Endurance Championships for Seniors and Juniors/Young Riders are available on the endurance section of USEF.org. Athlete/horse combinations will be selected based on the ranking formula outlined in the selection procedures documents.

Click here for more information on the 2023 FEI Pan American Endurance Championships and to download the selection procedure documents. Contact Steven Morrissey, Managing Director of Sport Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected] with questions.

