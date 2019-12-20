AON/USHJA National Championships Conclude in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. – The second annual AON/United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA) National Championships have concluded at The Las Vegas National Horse Show. Riders representing 30 states and Canada competed for national titles and earned Horse of the Year points in hunter, equitation, and jumper divisions. All competitors and their families also enjoyed free VIP access, fun activities throughout the week, and an experience to remember.

Jenny Karazissis (Calabasas, Calif.) kicked off the championships with a win in the $25,000 Professional USHJA National Hunter Derby aboard Ravenswood, Lisa Wu’s nine-year-old Oldenburg gelding. “It’s very exciting,” Karazissis said of being back in Las Vegas. “Last year, it really felt important; it’s an exciting week, and then to be able to have time to watch the jumpers at night - I love it. I was really looking forward to coming back.” Read more.

New to the championships in 2019, the USEF/USHJA 1.00m Low Children's and Adult Amateur Jumper Championships saw exciting competition in the Priefert Pavilion. Taylor Black (Paradise Valley, Ariz.) earned the title in the Low Children's division after winning the $5,000 Grand Prix with Ludwig’s Concept, her 12-year-old Oldenburg gelding. Lauren Little (Lafayette, Calif.) placed second with Ultra d’Eclipse, her 15-year-old Holsteiner mare. The Leading Trainer title for the 1.00m Children's Jumper Championship was awarded to Black's trainer, Lucy Alabaster (Phoenix, Ariz.). Read more about the USEF/USHJA Jumper National Championship winners.

Sweeping the USHJA Green Hunter 3'3" National Championship was Nick Haness (Temecula, Calif.), earning both the champion and reserve champion titles aboard West Coast Equine Partners, LLC’s horse Crowd Pleaser, a 12-year-old Selle Français gelding, and Reese's, a six-year-old Warmblood gelding. Adding to his success at this year's Championships, Haness was also named the High Score Hunter Rider for his score of 90 aboard Crowd Pleaser in the $500 Green Hunter 3'3" Welcome Over Fences. Read more about the USHJA Green Hunter National Championship winners.

Augusta Iwasaki (Calabasas, Calif.) and Illusion, the 20-year-old Hanoverian gelding she owns with Elizabeth Reilly and Chris M. Iwasaki, captured the win in the $25,000 Junior/Amateur USHJA National Hunter Derby with consistent scores of 89 in both the Classic and Handy Hunter rounds. Read more about the remaining USEF/USHJA Jumper National Championship winners and the USHJA Affiliate Hunter Championships results.

Cindy Fox (Claremont, Calif.) piloted Nostalgic, her 11-year-old Warmblood gelding, to win the USHJA Amateur Owner Hunter 3'3" National Championship, 36 and Over. The duo earned first place in both over-fences classes and second in the under saddle. Irene Neuwirth (Culver City, Calif.) and Twinkle Toes, her seven-year-old Warmblood gelding, earned reserve champion. The pair had consistent top placings over fences and the appropriately named Twinkle Toes impressed the judges to capture the top spot in the under-saddle class. Read more about the USHJA Amateur Owner Hunter National Championships.

Full Results

In addition to competitive opportunities, free educational sessions hosted by the USHJA took place throughout the week, including an interactive and engaging session with renowned sports psychologist Mario Soto, a judging clinic led by Mark Bone, a course walk of the $100,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Las Vegas with Will Simpson, and more.

Watch the AON/USHJA National Championships on demand with the USEF Network.

Follow USHJA and US Equestrian

The United States Hunter Jumper Association is a recognized affiliate of US Equestrian. Keep up with the hunter and jumper disciplines by following USHJA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Visit the US Equestrian Learning Center video library to find out more about the hunter discipline with Geoff Teall and how to walk a show jumping course with McLain Ward. Join the conversation and follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using #JoinTheJoy.

Photo by: Tricia Booker/USHJA