Amendment to 2023 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final Qualification

Lexington, Ky.— In response to a request from members of the hunter seat equitation community, which is supported by the USEF National Hunter Committee and USHJA, effective immediately the state of Rhode Island has been moved from Group 5 to Group 4 in the 2023 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final qualification state point chart. This reduces the number of points that a resident of Rhode Island must obtain to qualify to compete in the Final from 50 to 41 points. Learn more about the 2023 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final.