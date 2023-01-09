Allie Knowles and P.S. I Love You, Allison Springer and Monbeg Zebedee Win USEF/USEA CCI3*-S and CCI2*-S Developing Horse Eventing National Championships

Aiken, S.C. -- The future of U.S. Eventing was on display over the weekend at the USEF/USEA Developing Horse Eventing National Championships with new champions crowned in the CCI3*-S-YH and CCI2*-S-YH divisions at the Stable View Oktoberfest Horse Trials in Aiken, S.C.

New this year, these championships are the first step in the creation of a USEF Developing Horse Program, which has the ultimate goal of talent identification, cultivation, and guidance for potential team horses.

The winning combination in each division led throughout their respective competitions.

The USEF/USEA CCI3*-S Seven-Year-Old Developing Horse Eventing National Championship and Jonathan R. Burton Trophy was won by Allie Knowles (Lexington, Ky.) and P.S. I Love You, a 2016 Irish Sport Horse gelding (FSS Correlli Bravo x Woodmount Queen) owned by Katherine O’Brien. The pair finished on a 33.4 after adding 0.8 cross-country time faults to their 32.6 dressage score.

"I’m so proud of Katherine O'Brien's P.S. I Love You for his performance this week," Knowles said. "He stepped up to the plate in every phase, and I am very excited about our future together as a team. He’s got all the makings to be a top horse, and this was a great performance for his first time at the level. Stable View put on an excellent event and had a beautiful and tough track in both show jumping and cross-country."

Allie Knowles and P.S. I Love You

(Liz Crawley Photography)

Cornelia Fletcher (Ocala, Fla.) and DHI Qyaracolle Z, her own and Ann Wehrle’s 2016 Zangersheide mare (Quinar Z x Celiacolle Z), finished second on a 40.8. Sarah Kuhn (Aiken, S.C.) and Hashtag Trending, a 2016 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Future Trend x Silvanos Lift) owned by Deborah Kuhn, came in third on a 58.8.

The USEF/USEA CCI2*-S Six -Year-Old Developing Horse Eventing National Championship was another wire-to-wire win with Allison Springer (Upperville, Va.) and Monbeg Zebedee, a 2017 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x Bolacreane Dolly) owned by The Zebedee Group, finishing on a 29.0 after adding just 0.4 cross-country time faults to their dressage score of 28.6.

“He had a fabulous competition against some really nice young horses,” Springer said. “I think it’s so wonderful they decided to showcase these horses. The top three were really kicking for time at the end, so it was a proper championship, and I’m honored to win it."

Allison Springer and Monbeg Zebedee

(Alexis Efraimson/US Equestrian)

Gabby Dickerson (Gordonsville, Va.) and Top Carrera, a 2017 Hanoverian gelding (Carridam x Cecil) owned by Gabby Dickerson and Roland Millican, took a close second on a 29.2. Third place went to Kim Severson (Charlottesville, Va.) and Cooley Corraghy Diamond, a 2017 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Diamond Roller x Seoladh) owned by Bill Johnson and Roslyn Johnson, on a score of 30.7.

Click for results.

