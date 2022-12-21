Adequan® Celebrates a Successful 2022 Season as Sponsor of U.S. Para Dressage and Official Joint Therapy Product of US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. - American Regent Animal Health, maker of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), continued its longtime support of US Equestrian this year. Adequan® i.m. remains the Official Joint Therapy of US Equestrian and title sponsor of the USEF Para Dressage National Championship and the U.S. Para Dressage Team.

For more than 30 years, Adequan® i.m. has supported horses and riders at all levels. The Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team epitomizes the dedication required to compete at a top level.

“We are a company that helps keep horses and riders moving together, so supporting USEF and the Para Dressage program just makes sense,” said Beth Anderson, manager of sponsorship and events at American Regent Animal Health. “We are proud to be a part of the special partnership Para Dressage riders must have with their horses.”

The Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team has achieved incredible success on the world stage over the past several seasons, highlighted in 2022 by a team bronze medal at the FEI Para Dressage World Championships in Denmark.

“We’re so proud of what the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team has been able to accomplish in the lead up to this year’s FEI World Championships and beyond,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “American Regent’s continued support has been invaluable in helping our para dressage program and athletes realize their full potential.”

Click here to learn more about USEF Para Dressage Programs and the U.S. Para Dressage Team.

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for over three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

