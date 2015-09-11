2024 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant Competition Dates and Locations Announced

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the dates and locations for the 2024 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant competitions. The program is open to junior riders competing in pony hunter and jumper classes and tests their knowledge of horsemanship topics including equine health, horse care, riding and showing, and tack and equipment.

©Kathleen Landwehr/US Equestrian

The Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant program was created in 2002 by the friends and family of the late Emerson Burr to promote and perpetuate proper horsemanship skills and values within equestrian youth. Eight horse shows will host zone-level competitions for 2024, and the National Emerson Burr Horsemanship Competition sponsored by Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital will be held at USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling.

Participants are divided into four age groups: 8 & under, 9-11, 12-14, and 15-17. At the zone level, participants complete a 15-question multiple choice test, and winners from each age group receive a $100 grant to be used toward educational expenses. The national test is a two-phase competition beginning with a written test. The top four participants from each age group move on to the hands-on test where they will demonstrate their knowledge and skills. Each age group winner at the national test will receive a $500 educational grant. Participation at the zone level is not required to compete in the national final.

2024 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant Competitions:

Click here for more information on the Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant program, including a study guide and suggested reading list.