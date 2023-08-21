2023 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Set to Begin with 16 National Championships on the Line

Wayne, Ill. – One of the most anticipated and exciting events on the American dressage calendar takes place this week with the 2023 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions (FOC) taking place at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center. This invitational event showcases the best young and developing horses, youth dressage athletes, and para dressage athletes over the course of seven days.

This year, FOC features the following 16 national championships:

Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

Neue Schule/USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for four-, five-, six-, and seven-year-olds

Markel/USEF Developing Grand Prix National Championship

Markel/USEF Developing Prix St. Georges National Championship

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

Competition is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 21, with competitors in the Intermediaire I championship completing their Prix St. Georges test, followed by the Para Dressage entries performing their FEI Para Dressage Grand Prix A Test at 11:35 a.m.

