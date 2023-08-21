2023 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Set to Begin with 16 National Championships on the Line

Wayne, Ill. – One of the most anticipated and exciting events on the American dressage calendar takes place this week with the 2023 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions (FOC) taking place at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center. This invitational event showcases the best young and developing horses, youth dressage athletes, and para dressage athletes over the course of seven days.
This year, FOC features the following 16 national championships:
- Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship
- Neue Schule/USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship
- Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship
- Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship
- Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship
- Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship
- Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship
- USEF Children Dressage National Championship
- Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for four-, five-, six-, and seven-year-olds
- Markel/USEF Developing Grand Prix National Championship
- Markel/USEF Developing Prix St. Georges National Championship
- USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions
Competition is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 21, with competitors in the Intermediaire I championship completing their Prix St. Georges test, followed by the Para Dressage entries performing their FEI Para Dressage Grand Prix A Test at 11:35 a.m.
