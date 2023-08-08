2023 FEI North American Youth Championships for Jumping and Dressage Set to Begin in Traverse City

Traverse City, Mich. – Competition at the 2023 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) will kick off on Wednesday, August 9, with five days of world-class equestrian sport on the schedule. NAYC is comprised of the Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships presented by USHJA and the FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships presented by USDF and is being hosted for the third consecutive year by Traverse City Horse Shows at Flintfields Horse Park.

Athletes from across North America compete as individuals and as part of teams representing their country, and U.S. athletes represent their USHJA Zone or USDF Region. Competitors are striving for team and individual medals in this event that serves as a steppingstone for talented youth athletes aiming for future competitive careers at the elite levels of international sport.

Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships presented by USHJA

The jumping side of NAYC includes the following divisions:

Children: athletes FEI ages 12 - 14, fences up to 1.25m

Pre-Junior: athletes FEI ages 14-16, fences up to 1.30m

Junior: athletes FEI ages, 14-18, fences up to 1.40m

Young Rider: athletes FEI ages 16-21, fences up to 1.50m

This year’s jumping competition includes athletes representing Canada, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, and the U.S. The first jumping competition for teams and individuals kicks off the week on Wednesday, August 9, with the Children’s First Individual Qualifier at 8:00 a.m. ET followed by the Pre-Junior First Individual Qualifier at 9:30 a.m.

FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships presented by USDF

Athletes representing Canada, Mexico, and all regions of the U.S. will compete at this year’s NAYC for dressage. New for 2023, dressage will include a U25 section along with the sections for Juniors and Young Riders. Click here to see the U.S. combinations for the U25 division at NAYC.

Dressage competition begins at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 9, with the Young Rider Team Test, followed by the Intermediate II U25 Team Test at 2:30 p.m.

Special Events

NAYC features a variety of events and activities outside of the competition arena throughout the week. This year, these events include:

Parade of Nations and Welcome Party

All athletes had the opportunity to take part in the Parade of Nations in the Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel International Ring on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Team members created posters celebrating their zone, region, or country to display during the parade. Following the parade, competitors were invited to the Welcome Party at the Cabana Coast Club for games, food, and fun.

Team Trivia Night

The popular trivia night returns this year on Wednesday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. Teams of competitors and their friends and families test their knowledge of horses and equestrian sports in a fun and fast-paced trivia competition.

Scavenger Hunt

Competitors are invited to participate in a fun scavenger hunt on the showgrounds throughout the week. The scavenger hunt award winners will be announced on Saturday, August 12, at 5:30 p.m., and prizes are provided by Riders Boutique.

Adoptable Pets

Volunteers from the Cherryland Humane Society will be on site on Sunday, August 13, along with adoptable animals searching for their forever homes. Meet the animals at the Cabana Coast Club next to the International Ring from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Rider’s Closet

The Rider’s Closet is an organization that helps provide riding apparel at no charge to scholastic riding programs, horse camps, equine charities, and others. They will be on site at NAYC collecting donations of new or gently used show and schooling apparel. Find them in the Cabana Coast Club all week.

Schedule and Results

