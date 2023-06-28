2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East is Underway

Traverse City, Mich. – For the second year in a row, Flintfields Horse Park in Traverse City, Mich., is hosting some of the country’s best horses and youth riders in the hunter discipline for the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships - East.

Tessa Downey and HH Moonshine. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

More than 300 combinations are set to compete in this year’s edition of the prestigious national championship across the 3’3” and 3’6” heights. Entries will complete their classic rounds on Thursday, under saddle on Friday, and handy hunter on Saturday. The jumping phases will count for 40% each of the overall score with the under saddle phase completing the rest of the weighted final score, which determines overall standings in the championships.

How to Watch

All three phases of the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East will be livestreamed on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can access the live stream, and subscribers and members will be able to watch replays on demand. Learn more here.

USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic

Each year, Junior Hunter Championship week begins with the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College. This competition combines the precision of equitation with the style and handiness of hunters over three phases held in a single day.

This year, 110 entries competed in the first phase of the Gladstone Cup with the top third of the class invited back for a second round over a handy hunter style course. Finally, the top six return and switch horses at the judges’ direction for a final test. This year’s winner was Tessa Downey (Houston, Texas) riding her own HH Moonshine, a 2011 Holsteiner gelding. Fellow Texan Carlee McCutcheon (Aubrey, Texas) was the reserve with Chacco Star, a 2008 Oldenburg gelding owned by Kennedy McCaulley. Eve Westfall (Boulder, Colo.) rounded out the top three with Kasteel WS, a 2014 KWPN gelding owned by Trotting West Equestrian LLC.

