2021 USEF Endurance National Championships & North American Endurance Championships – Final Application Deadline Reminder

Lexington, Ky. - The 2021 USEF Endurance National Championships & North American Endurance Championships will be held at Broxton Bridge in Ehrhardt, SC from November 10-14, 2021, and applications close this weekend. More information for these Championships can be found on the US Equestrian website here as well as on the official competition website here.



The schedule for the 2021 USEF Endurance National Championships & North American Endurance Championships will be as follows:



November 11th

CEI2*/CEIYJ2* - National Championships & North American Championships



November 12th

CEI2*/CEIYJ2*



November 13th

CEI1*/CEIYJ1* - National Championships & North American Championships



National Championships Application of Intent



The USEF Endurance National Championships are open to all U.S. athletes and horses that have their relevant FEI qualifications and are in good standing with the FEI and USEF. The USEF Endurance National Championships have sections at the CEI1*, CEIYJ1*, CEI2*, and CEIYJ2* levels. Those interested in competing in the National Championships must submit their FEI Entry through the USEF website as well as submit an application of intent which can be found on the USEF website here by October 31st, 2021.



North American Endurance Championships Application of Intent



The U.S. Zone Teams at the North American Endurance Championships are open to the top 15 athletes in each Zone from the ranking list for the event per the qualifying requirements. In order to be listed on the ranking list, an athlete must have completed an FEI competition within the qualifying period. All athletes and horses must also have their relevant FEI qualifications and be in good standing with the FEI and USEF. The North American Endurance Championships have sections at the CEI1*, CEIYJ1*, CEI2*, and CEIYJ2* levels. Those interested in competing in the North American Endurance Championships must submit their FEI Entry through the USEF website as well as submit an application of intent which can be found on the USEF website here by October 31st, 2021.



Please contact Steven Morrissey, Project Director of High Performance Programs, at [email protected] if you have any questions.



