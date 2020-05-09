2020 USEF/AVA National Championships and FEI Vaulting World Championships Canceled

Lexington, Ky. – Following a vote from the American Vaulting Association (AVA) Board of Directors, the 2020 United States Equestrian Federation/AVA National Championships have been canceled due to competition and qualifying disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Championships were originally scheduled to take place August 5-8 in South Hadley, Mass. and will not be rescheduled this year. The 2021 USEF/AVA National Championships will take place at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass., with dates to be determined.



The Organizing Committee of the FEI World Vaulting Championships announced today that the FEI World Vaulting Championships to be held in Flyinge, Sweden from July 29 – August 2, 2020 will not take place as scheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There is a possibility that these Championships will be postponed to later in 2020 or 2021 but a decision will not be made until June 2020.



For additional updates and information, visit US Equestrian's Coronavirus Resource and Updates page.



