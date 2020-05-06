2020 Adequan®/FEI North American Youth Championships for Dressage and Jumping Canceled

Lexington, KY. – US Equestrian, Equestrian Canada, and the Mexican Equestrian Federation, with support of the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), have announced the cancellation of the 2020 Adequan/FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) for Dressage and Jumping. The 2020 NAYC for Dressage and Jumping was scheduled to run from August 4-9 at the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival in Traverse City, Mich.

Taylor Pence/US Equestrian

The agreement to cancel the 2020 NAYC was made due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding international travel as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the significant reduction of qualifying opportunities for both dressage and jumping athletes in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The three national federations agreed that it is no longer feasible to host the championship this year, as horse and athlete combinations would not be able to properly prepare, qualify, or travel effectively for the event.

“The Canadian, Mexican and U.S. Federations are saddened to announce that we have reached the conclusion to cancel the 2020 NAYC,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “We understand the disappointment this will bring to young athletes across North America, as well as their parents, horse owners, and trainers. The Federations would like to thank the Organizing Committee of Great Lakes Equestrian Festival who have worked extremely hard to make the 2020 NAYC a memorable and special Championship. We all look forward to heading to Traverse City for NAYC in 2021.”

“We were very sorry to be informed by the United States Equestrian Federation that this year’s FEI North American Youth Championships in Dressage and Jumping has had to be cancelled, and we fully understand how hard it was for everyone involved but also how necessary it was to make this decision,” FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibáñez said. “There’s always a silver lining though and the one good thing to come out of this is that the fabulous venue for the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival in Traverse City, Michigan will be hosting these popular Championships in 2021 and 2022, so we look forward to wonderful sport there next year.”

“On behalf of the Organizing Committee, we are heartbroken at the cancellation,” said Michael Morrissey, Event Director of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival. “Given the current uncertainty, we feel that this is the best decision for the athletes, but after months of planning and anticipation, we are also incredibly sad that we will not be able to host the Championship this year. We look forward to working closely with US Equestrian to begin planning for next year and look forward to welcoming the athletes and their families to Traverse City in 2021.”

The 2021 NAYC for Dressage and Jumping will return to the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival in Traverse City, Mich. The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival Week VI is still scheduled to run as planned from August 4-9, 2020, currently hosting FEI CSI3* and national hunter/jumper competition.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 impacts, visit USEF’s Coronavirus Resource page.

For updates on the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival, visit traversecityhorseshows.com