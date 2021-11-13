Woods Baughman Leads The Dutta Corp./USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship; Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge Cross-Country Concludes

Mill Spring, N.C. – Nearly 170 horse-and-rider combinations took to the White Oak Cross-Country course at The Dutta Corp. Tryon International Three-Day Event on Saturday, including contenders for The Dutta Corp./USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship title and Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge – East Coast Final.

Woods Baughman and C'est La Vie 135. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

After rain earlier in the week, Saturday brought cool, clear skies to Tryon, providing excellent conditions for cross-country riding and a beautiful day for spectators. With the large field of competitors, cross-country was an all-day affair at the Tryon International Equestrian Center, taking place on the venue’s rolling hills and around a course that incorporates multiple ponds and footbridges for a unique eventing experience.

The Dutta Corp./USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship

Last year’s third-place finishers in the CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship, Woods Baughman (Lexington, Ky.) and C’est La Vie 135, the 2008 Hanoverian gelding he co-owns with Kim and James Baughman, moved up the leaderboard from second after dressage to first heading into jumping. Despite being held on course, Baughman was able to expertly pilot his longtime mount around Capt. Mark Phillips’ four-star course to turn in the only double-clear round of the division.

Overnight leader Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Hyperion Stud, LLC’s 2012 Holsteiner gelding, Chin Tonic HS, were the first on course for the CCI4*-L, and finished with no jumping penalties. They added 7.6 penalties to their score, which put them in second place at the end of the day.

Sharon White (Summit Point, W.Va.) and her own Claus 63, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding, also put down a clear jumping effort on the course today, adding just six time penalties to maintain their third-place standing.

Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge – East Coast Final

Chloe Johnson and Chilli Bean. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

The Youth Team Challenge kicked off with the CCI3*-L division, where the combined Area II/III/VIII team held on to their lead by adding no jumping penalties to their combined team score from the team’s top three results. Area VIII rider Alex Baugh and MHS Fernhill Finale maintained their individual lead heading into show jumping. Baugh also currently stands in second place with I Spye.

Area II held their lead on the massive CCI2*-L division, with two team members—Jackson Dillard and Layla Q and Maddie Hale and Cinzano 87—turning in double-clear rounds. Dillard and Layla Q currently lead the individual standings, just over a point ahead of Dillard with his other mount for the division, Elmo, in second place.

The CCI1* division had a slight shakeup with the combined Area III/V/VII taking over the first-place spot on the leaderboard. Area V rider Chloe Johnson and Chilli Bean turned in a double-clear round on the cross-country course, adding nothing to their leading dressage score and maintaining first-place position individually. Crockett Miller of Area III rode Mr. Panda through a double-clear round, holding on to their second-place standing.

