Will Coleman and Chin Tonic Lead The Dutta Corp USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship; Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge – East Coast Finals Get Underway

Will Coleman and Chin Tonic. ©Shannon Brinkman

Mill Spring, N.C. – The first day of competition at The Dutta Corp. Tryon International Three-Day Event was a busy one, with more than 100 horse-and-rider combinations taking to the dressage arena in the CCI1*, CCI2*-L, CCI3*-L, and The Dutta Corp. USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship.

Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Chin Tonic HS, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Hyperion Stud, LLC, were the first four-star entry in the ring, and the pair immediately posted the score to beat. Their 26.0 was untouchable for the remainder of the day, putting them at the top of the leaderboard for the National Championship.

Woods Baughman (Lexington, Ky.) and C’est La Vie 135, the 2008 Hanoverian gelding he owns with his parents, Kim and James Baughman, currently stand in second with a 29.4. That score puts Baughman just half a penalty point of his trainer, Sharon White (Summit Point, W.Va.), who currently sits in third place with Claus 63, her own 2012 Holsteiner gelding.

The Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge – East Coast Finals brought 44 horse-and-rider pairs to compete across the CCI1*, CCI2*-L, and CCI3*-L divisions. Athletes have come to Tryon from nearly every USEA Area and Canada with teams and individuals competing for championship titles.

Ayden Schain and Fernhill Hole Shot. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

In the CCI1* division, Ella Braundel (Clayton, N.C.) and Categorically Cooley, her own 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding, currently have the leading score for the Area II team, with a 30.5. Ayden Schain (Bradford, Vt.) leads the CCI2*-L division after posting an impressive 26.3 with Dawn Barclay’s 2013 Zangersheide gelding Fernhill Hole Shot for the combined Area I/Area V team. In the CCI3*-L, it was Elizabeth Bortuzzo (Pittstown, N.J.) and John A. Witte’s 2009 Thoroughbred gelding, Belongs to Teufer, leading the way with a 28.8 for the combined Area II/Area III/Area VIII team.

Competition resumes on Friday with the remaining dressage rides starting at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Tune in to the live stream from The Dutta Corp Tryon International Three-Day Event on USEF Network now through Sunday, Nov. 14.

