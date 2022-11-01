Wild Card Applications Available for 2023 USEF Horsemastership Training Series

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the third edition of the USEF Horsemastership Training Series hosted at Equestrian Village, home of the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival, in Wellington, Fla., from January 5-8, 2023. The USEF Horsemastership Training Series provides intensive training and education sessions for youth jumping athletes with mounted and unmounted instruction from top industry experts and leaders. The USEF Horsemastership Training Series is designed to identify and assist in the development of the next generation of top U.S. Jumping team athletes through comprehensive educational opportunities and experiences.

Athletes watch Beezie Madden during a demonstration at the 2022 USEF Horsemastership Training Series.

(KTB Creative Group/US Equestrian)

A total of 12 athletes will be selected for the 2023 USEF Horsemastership Training Series through an invitation system based on results as part of the Pathway programs or via wild card applications. Individuals interested in submitting a wild card application can go to their Athlete Dashboard on the US Equestrian website under online applications year 2023 to apply. All applications are due by November 14, 2022.

In principle, the program is open to U.S. citizens, ages 16 to 21, who are currently successful in competition at 1.30m or above. Athletes are required to bring a horse for use in the first in-person Training session. Horses must be very fit and proficient at 1.30m or higher and over an open water.

Individuals wishing to be considered for a wild card spot must submit an application. The Jumping Development and Youth Chefs d’Equipe will review the applicants and base their evaluations on the following criteria:

An athlete’s historical results in jumper competitions held within the previous year at USEF- and FEI-sanctioned events and results from 2022 U.S. Jumping Pathway Programs. Emphasis will be placed on results from competitions held at the appropriate height, and the competitiveness of the competition. In addition, the athlete’s ability to compete without incurring jumping and/or time penalties at the highest level of course difficulty, as well as the athlete’s record of having done so on a consistent basis, will be taken into account.

An athlete’s perceived potential to successfully contribute to future U.S. Team competitions.

For more information, please contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs, at [email protected].

