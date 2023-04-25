What to See at the 2023 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event Trade Fair

With the 2023 edition of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ upon us, it’s time to plan your week at this world-class equestrian event. There will be plenty of competition to enjoy, with the CCI5*-L and CCI4*-S on the eventing side, and the Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix bringing some jumping to the mix. Plus, make time to visit the trade fair with shopping, food, and unique experiences to round out your #BestWeekendAllYear.

Here are some of the trade fair highlights to add to your LRK3DE itinerary.

Land Rover DEFENDER Experience

As the title sponsor of the event, Land Rover always brings their A game for spectators. This year, the DEFENDER Test Drive is back for the first time since 2019. Located on the cross-country course at the corner of Nina Bonnie Boulevard and Marks Lane, the DEFENDER Drive offers the opportunity to test the capabilities of the DEFENDER over tough terrain on a specially built course. The DEFENDER Junior Drive provides young fans with their own test drive experience in kid-sized DEFENDER vehicles on a kid-friendly course.

MARS Equestrian V.I.Pet

LRK3DE is a popular destination for pups, and MARS Equestrian is bringing back its popular V.I.Pet experience again for 2023. Look for the bright blue trailer in the Sponsor Courtyard, located at the intersection of Rolex Way and Nina Bonnie Boulevard, diagonally across from Rolex Stadium. Dogs are the real VIPs at this spot, where they’ll get their own custom credentials, special treats, and the opportunity to play on their own dog-sized jump course.

MARS hasn’t forgotten the humans—be sure to visit Ethel M Chocolates in the Sponsor Courtyard to sample and shop for premium chocolate treats.

Attwood Equestrian Surfaces

Head over to the trade fair to visit Attwood Equestrian Surfaces and find out about their innovative arena footing, mats, watering systems, and more. Attwood will be hosting an autograph session with Boyd Martin. Visit their booth in the covered arena to learn more.

Platinum Performance®

Located in Sponsor Village, just across Rolex Way from the stadium, Platinum Performance will be hosting autograph signings with U.S. Eventing athletes Liz Halliday-Sharp and Lauren Nicholson.

Charles Owen

Charles Owen will be available for expert advice on equestrian safety gear and helmet fittings at booth 36 in Sponsor Village.

SmartPak

Always a popular shopping destination, SmartPak will be set up at booth 35 in Sponsor Village. Make sure to stop by and sign up for their cross-country course walk with Boyd Martin.

Horseware Ireland

Capture a memory of your LRK3DE2023 visit and snap a selfie at Horseware Ireland’s selfie wall located in the Vendor Village.

Look for other US Equestrian partners, including Adequan® (Sponsor Village – Booth 13), Ariat (Sponsor Village – Booth 19), and NTRA/John Deere (Sponsor Village—Booth 29) for all your shopping needs.

Click here for more information and trade fair maps from the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event.

Can’t make it to LRK3DE 2023? Tune in to the livestream on USEF Network presented by ClipMyHorse.TV.Activate your free fan membership or join US Equestrian today.

Stay Connected

Catch up on all the news, photo galleries, and videos at US Equestrian's LRK3DE hub. Following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian onTwitter and TikTok. Update your communication preferences to receive daily newsletters and follow the leading U.S. contenders for the Land Rover/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian™