Western Dressage World Championship Show Welcomes Diverse Riders and Breeds

Guthrie, Okla. – The Western Dressage Association of America is set to host a diverse group of riders and breeds for the 2021 World Championship Show from September 29 through October 3. After a virtual competition in 2020, the World Show returns to Guthrie, Okla., bringing together top combinations of all ages and abilities across the United States and Canada to share the love of Western dressage with their peers.

Several classes are dedicated to the Heroes on Horses division, providing opportunities for physically challenged riders to show their horses. A therapeutic riding exhibition is also on the agenda for Friday and Saturday. More than 30 combinations are also in contention to win the first WDAA Harmony Award and saddle, created and donated by Mike Corcoran.

The focus of the show will not only be on top competition but on a shared celebration of the discipline. WDAA is offering several special events throughout the weekend, including an exhibitors meeting, a costume freestyle night, awards ceremony, and silent auction.

The 2021 slate of judges includes Robin Brueckmann (Summerfield, N.C.), Cynthia Ganem (Phoenix, Ariz.), Marie Maloney (Wichita, Kan.), Donna Meyer (Bryan, Texas), Charlotte Trentelman (Anthony, Fla.), and Danielle Tekampe (Salem, Wis.).

The World Show features a full day of rail classes and individual tests will be held across four arenas for all levels of Western dressage. Additional divisions are offered for junior exhibitors, amateurs, open riders, and gaited horses. Additionally, the World Show is the only triple-point show in existence for the WDAA Horse Lifetime Points and Awards Program.

How to Watch

Tune in to the championship live and on demand on the USEF Network beginning Wednesday, September 29, to see every test in every ring.

Follow WDAA and US Equestrian

The Western Dressage Association of America is a recognized affiliate of US Equestrian. Keep up with the World Championship Show by following the WDAA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Visit the US Equestrian Learning Center video library to learn more about Western dressage with Cliff Swanson. Join the conversation and follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok using #JoinTheJoy.

Photo by Don Stine Photography