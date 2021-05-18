USOPC Section 10 Proceedings Resolved

Lexington, Ky. – The United States Equestrian Federation (“USEF”), the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (“USOPC”)-recognized national governing body and Federation Équestre Internationale-recognized member federation for the sport of equestrian in the United States, and highly decorated and accomplished American driver and driving official Chester Weber have resolved the USOPC Section 10 proceedings between them. “After having served the USEF in many roles over two decades, and having always been a member in good standing, I look forward to many more years of having the opportunity to compete for the US,” said Weber. “We are happy to have put the Section 10 proceedings behind us and look forward to working with Chester in the future,” said USEF President Tom O’Mara.