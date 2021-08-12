USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms Crowns Small Regular Pony Hunter Champion; Medium Green and Large Green Pony Hunter National Championships Get Underway; Phase I Complete for USEF Pony Jumper Individual National Championship

Lexington, Ky. – Day three at the 2021 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms brought many exciting moments in both the hunter and jumper rings. Lauren Zarnegin won the Small Regular Pony Hunter National Championship and 10 pony jumper combinations put in clear rounds in Phase I of the USEF Pony Jumper Individual National Championship.

Competitors in the Medium Green, 2020 Medium Green, Large Green, and 2020 Large Green Pony Hunter National Championships have completed the Model and Under Saddle phases, determined to put in foot-perfect rounds in the Over Fences phase on Friday.

Lauren Zarnegin and Rollingwoods Knee Deep (Shawn McMillen Photography)

Zarnegin and Rollingwoods Knee Deep Win Small Regular Pony Hunter National Championship

Lauren Zarnegin (Los Angeles, Calif.) elegantly navigated Rollingwoods Knee Deep, the Lignelli Family’s 2002 Welsh pony gelding, around today’s Over Fences class, leading to their win in the Small Regular Pony Hunter National Championship with a composite score of 1005.18. Zarnegin and “Henry” earned a 240.06 in the Model, a 255.60 in the Under Saddle, and a 509.2 in the Over Fences.

Pony Finals is only the pair’s second competition together and they came to learn and try their best, pleasantly surprised with today’s win. “It means a lot [to win at Pony Finals.] It doesn’t even feel real. I’m really excited to take a win back to California. I have really liked meeting people and seeing people I wouldn’t normally see on the West coast,” said Zarnegin.

Leaderboard:

1. Lauren Zarnegin and Rollingwoods Knee Deep

2. Elle Boyd and Secret Crush

3. Sienna Rossano and Secret Crush

Results

Ten Go Clear in Phase I of the USEF Pony Jumper Individual National Championship

Ashlin Goodwin and Tippy Toes

(Shawn McMillen Photography)

The USEF Pony Jumper National Championships got underway Thursday with Phase I of the USEF Pony Jumper Individual National Championship. In the class, competitors with clean rounds or equal faults remain equal. A total of 10 combinations in the class of 24 navigated Jasen Shelley’s course with zero faults.

The following pony jumper combinations jumped clear in Phase I, in alphabetical order:

Alexis Bauman (Woodstock, Ill.) and Miracles Happen, Amber Bauman’s 2005 Welsh Pony gelding

Cash Delia (Petaluma, Calif.) and Trewithian Hawkeweed, his 2009 Connemara gelding

Ashlin Goodwin (Santa Barbara, Calif.) and Tippy Toes, her 2006 Welsh pony cross mare

Hannah Haines (Fayetteville, Ga.) and Astroworld, her 2006 Welsh pony cross mare

Finley Hamilton (Pasadena, Calif.) and Focalize Dew Drop, her 2011 Belgian Sport pony mare

Molly Koczon (Ringwood, N.J.) and Angel, Ponies Unlimited, LLC’s 2004 Paint mare

Michaela Munson (Rogers, Ark.) and Bluebelle, Genevieve Munson’s 2000 Pony mare

Ryder Richardson (Parker, Colo.) and RR Cool Play, 2010 Half-Connemara gelding

Audrey Turner (Timberlake, N.C.) and Prince Oliver, her 2009 Warmblood/Quarter Horse gelding

Lucy Wendling (San Marino, Calif.) and Brooklyn La Riouat, her 2011 French Saddle pony mare

Pony jumper competition continues on Friday at 3 p.m. ET with the USEF Pony Jumper Team National Championship, which will also serve as Phase II of the individual championship.

Results

Feeley and Annings Catwalk Lead Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship

Veronica Feeley and Annings Catwalk (Shawn McMillen Photography)

After the Model and Under Saddle phases, Veronica Feeley (Canton, Ga.) and Annings Catwalk, her 2014 British Riding Pony gelding, lead the Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship. The pair tops the leaderboard on a composite score of 514.52. The pair swept the first two phases, winning the blue ribbon in the Model on a score of 251.87, as well as the Under Saddle on a score of 262.65.

The Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship will conclude with the Over Fences portion of the competition on Friday, August 13.

Leaderboard:

1. Veronica Feeley and Annings Catwalk

2. Eamon Snyder and Lil’ Wayne

3. Susannah Morrell and Sport’n It

Results

Kennedy and Shenandoah Triscuit Lead 2020 Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship

Piper Kennedy and Shenandoah Triscuit (Shawn McMillen Photography)

Piper Kennedy (Malvern, Pa.) and Shenandoah Triscuit, her 2011 Welsh pony cross gelding, hold the lead after the first two phases of competition in the 2020 Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship with a composite score of 492.00. In a tight, competitive field of 18 ponies, consistency was key for the combination, securing fourth place in the Model on a score of 243.63 and in the Under Saddle on a score of 248.37.

The 2020 Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship will conclude with the Over Fences portion of the competition on Friday, August 13.

Leaderboard:

1. Piper Kennedy and Shenandoah Triscuit

2. Alexandra Lynn Willner and Wisewood Mr. Fizzle

3. Emma Hakim and Empire’s Aslan

Results

Tosh and Brixton Lead Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship

Maddie Tosh and Brixton

(Shawn McMillen Photography)

Maddie Tosh (Milton, Ga.) and Brixton, Betsee Parker’s 2010 Deutches Reitpony gelding, lead the Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship after the first two phases of competition. Sitting on a composite score of 520.87, Tosh and Brixton won the Model on a score of 264.92 and narrowly missed the top 10 in a competitive Under Saddle phase with a score of 255.95.

The Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship will conclude on Friday, August 13, with the Over Fences phase.

Leaderboard:

1. Maddie Tosh and Brixton

2. Hailey Guidry and Prince Charming

3. Erin Morera and Tresoro

Results

Hewitt and See More Blue Lead 2020 Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship

20 LG GreenHayley Hewitt and See More Blue (Shawn McMillen Photography)

Hayley Hewitt and See More Blue lead the 2020 Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship after the first two phases. Hewitt and 2013 Warmblood gelding scored 256.18 in the Model phase and 258.26 in the Under Saddle phase for two second-place finishes. They top the field of 20 competitors with a composite score of 514.44.

Leaderboard:

1. Hayley Hewitt and See More Blue

2. Agatha Lignelli and Good Times

3. Vivian Golden and Duncans Mill Mac Dougal

Results

Special Awards and Activities

Four individuals were selected for the Betsy Fishback Sportsmanship Award today, winning a copy of the book Big Wishes for Little Feat, by Cheryl Olsten. The following recipients are youth who have demonstrated the qualities of good sportsmanship while exhibiting at the USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms (listed in alphabetical order):

Katie Carney (Burleson, Texas)

Peyton Dopf (Laguna Niguel, Calif.)

Samantha Dodd (Omaha, Neb.)

Eloise Eisner (Malibu, Calif.)

