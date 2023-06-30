USEF Launches Vesicular Stomatitis Education Module

Lexington, Ky. - The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) has launched a new education module focused on vesicular stomatitis (VS).

To view the education module, please visit https://members.usef.org/education/biosecurity.

With the outbreak of VS in California, Dr. Katie Flynn, Senior Staff Veterinarian-Equine Health & Biosecurity, saw a specific need to have a learning module focused on recognizing VS symptoms. This is intended to safeguard horse health and the continuous operation of competitions.

The module is available to anyone interested in learning more about VS and obtaining insights into identifying suspect lesions on horses.

This module will provide the following:

An overview of the vesicular stomatitis virus

An outline of requirements for USEF-licensed competitions with horses from VS-affected area(s)

An explanation of the USEF competition arrival examination protocols

Picture examples of VS lesions

An outline of the role of a technician and veterinarian for identifying and rejecting VS-suspect horses

Eligibility for appointment as a “designated individual” under the VS policy can be attained by completing the module and a quiz.

To learn more about the current outbreak, please visit usef.org/vs/.