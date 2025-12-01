USEF Board of Directors Approves Rule Changes at Annual Mid-Year Meeting

USEF President Tom O'Mara leads the 2023 Mid-Year Board of Director's meeting. (Zack Ryle/US Equestrian)

Lexington, Ky. – The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) held its annual Mid-Year Board of Directors meeting on June 19 and 20 in Lexington, Ky. During the meeting, the Directors heard updates from around the sport, learned from leading experts, and made several important decisions that directly impact USEF members and their horses.

Dr. Stephanie Bonin is a lifelong equestrian who is a renowned expert in the field of brain injuries and helmet protection. Dr. Bonin’s presentation focused on the history of protective headgear in sport, the current testing standards, and where helmet technology is today.

Dr. Katie Flynn is USEF’s Senior Staff Veterinarian, a role she stepped into earlier this year following a career as an equine staff veterinarian for the California Department of Food and Agriculture and, most recently, was the State Veterinarian for Kentucky. Dr. Flynn presented on her role with USEF, the recent outbreak of vesicular stomatitis (VS) in Southern California, and the importance of continuing biosecurity efforts to prevent its spread.

Finally, the Board acted on a round of rule changes at the Mid-Year meeting. Each change below, unless otherwise noted, will go into effect on December 1, 2023, for the 2024 competition year.

Equine Safety & Wellbeing

GR1101.1 (036-22) – Microchipping

Beginning December 1, 2025 , all horses competing in USEF licensed or endorsed competitions must be microchipped with a 15-digit ISO compliant 11784/11785 chip that is implanted in the nuchal ligament of the horse’s neck. The microchipping of horses is fundamental to equine well-being, especially during times of disease outbreaks, natural disasters, in cases of theft, and to protect against fraud.

GR1215.3 (033-22) – Requiring Adequate Rest for Horses at Competitions

In the interest of health and the wellbeing of the horse, minimal lighting and noise are mandated at all licensed competitions for a minimum of six consecutive hours overnight. The USEF Human and Equine Safety & Welfare Committee proposed this rule change to assist in allowing horses adequate rest and REM sleep which are necessary to avoid undue stress and impaired performance.

HJ106.2 (247-22) – Horse Identification While on Competition Grounds

A rule change mandating that all horses on the grounds of hunter, jumper, and hunter/jumper competitions have a competition-issued back number either attached to the horse or to the person riding, handling, or exercising the horse at all times while in a schooling, lunging, or exercise area. The requirement, originally proposed by USHJA, represents a safety measure, and will aid significantly in identification and well-being efforts on the part of both horses and humans.

EQ104.1, HU100.1 & JP102.2 (249-22) – Excessive Lunging

Excessive lunging; lunging a visibly exhausted or obviously lame horse; and excessive, disruptive, or otherwise inappropriate use of a lunge whip has now been added to the list of prohibited acts under the Horse Welfare rules for hunters, jumpers, and hunter/jumping seat equitation.

GR1033.5 (023-22) – Number of Stewards, TDs, and/or Certified Schooling Supervisors Required to Officiate

As the number of horses or competition rings increases, the number of instances where a Steward, Technical Delegate, or Certified Schooling Supervisor is needed also increases. In order for Stewards, Technical Delegates, and Certified Schooling Supervisors to properly complete their designated duties, the number of licensed officials required during a compeition will be increased as necessary to better align with the total number of horses competing and the number competitoin rings being utilized.

GR1215.5 (045-22) – Barn/Temporary Stabling Identification

All permanent barn structures and temporary stabling on competition grounds must have clearly visible identification, such as numbers, letters, or names. This rule further supports equine (and human) safety and wellbeing, as it will allow medical personnel, veterinarians, stewards, safety coordinators, etc. to respond to emergency or general stabling situations promptly.

Human Athlete/Participant Safety & Welfare

GR848.6 (032-22) – Return to Competition Protocols

Licensed Physical Assistants and Nurse Practitioners are added to the list of individuals authorized to provide medical clearance for return to competition following an individual’s suspected head injury or concussion.

GR801.2 (030-22) – Helmet Certification

The USEF Board approved the expansion of acceptable international testing standards for protective headgear at USEF licensed competitions. A full list of acceptable standards will be made available on the USEF website before Dec. 1, 2023.

Fairness/Level Playing Field

GR1304.1 (049-22) – Conflict of Interest Rules for Licensed Officials

The conflict-of-interest rules for USEF Licensed Officials will become consistent across all breeds and disciplines and the nature of conflicts of interest will be better clarified.

Hunter/Jumper – Expanded Competition Opportunities

GR310.1 (044-22) – USEF Lite Competition License for Hunter/Jumper

In the interest of increasing access to USEF competitions, the USEF Lite license has been expanded to include hunter/jumper equestrians and competition organizers hosting entry-level competitions. USEF Lite competitions provide a safe, fair, and accessible environment for competitors and offer competition organizers a user-friendly and affordable option that offers the same benefits and protections as a Regular licensed competition with reduced barriers and lower costs.