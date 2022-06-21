U.S. Young Rider Dressage Team Concludes European Tour with Hagen CDIOY

Hagen, Germany – The U.S. Young Rider Dressage Team capped a month’s long tour in Europe with a team finish in the Hagen CDIOY, taking eighth place. The team, led by USEF Youth Coach and Chef d’Equipe George Williams, saw improved rides from Erin Nichols, Mackenzie Peer, and Christian Simonson throughout the course of the competition. Hosted at Future Champions in Hagen, Germany, the competition saw 10 countries and 26 talented combinations compete in the CDIOY division, showcasing future dressage talents.



“After a bit of a rocky start in the Team Test, I was proud and happy with how our riders came back with strong performances on Friday for the Individual Test. It was exciting to see Christian prove how competitive we can be by improving on last year’s performance, earning the highest scores ever for a U.S. rider in this show and placing fifth in the Individual and fourth in the Freestyle,” said Williams. “Future Champions has become an important part of our program. It is such a great experience for our young athletes, not only do they go head-to-head against the other top countries, they do it on the Europeans’ home turf.”

Christian Simonson & Son of a Lady

©Foto Mhisen

The first day of team competition featured athletes competing in the FEI Young Rider Team Test with Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Son of a Lady, receiving a 67.794 percent, the highest mark for the U.S. combinations. This is Simonson’s second appearance on the U.S European Young Rider Tour, having competed in 2021 with his mount Zeaball Diawind. Nichols (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Handsome Rob AR earned a 67.206 percent to count towards the team score, with Peer (Leawood, Kan.) and her mount Ansgar, receiving a 65.981 percent. In CDIOY competition, the two highest scores count towards the overall team total, with the team finishing on a total of 135.00 as their overall score following the first day of competition.



In the FEI Young Rider Individual Test, Simonson and Son of a Lady, a 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding, owned by Christina Morgan and Clifton Simonson, were the highest-placed U.S. combination finishing in fifth individually and earning a 73.168%, to improve on their performance from the day prior. Nichols and Handsome Rob AR, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Diane Nichols, took twelfth with a score of 69.265 percent, and Peer and her own Ansgar, a 2005 KWPN gelding, placing just outside of the top fifteen on a 68.627 percent.



Simonson and Son of a Lady again impressed in their FEI Young Rider Freestyle, earning a personal best 75.875 percent to finish fourth overall in the class. The pair’s freestyle showcased the gelding’s extravagant and balanced trot and canter work, giving them the highest mark of any U.S. combination to compete at the Hagen CDIOY in the team’s history. Nichols guided Handsome Rob AR to a 69.642 percent in their freestyle to cap off a successful week for the pair in their first appearance for the team in Europe. In the FEI Young Rider Freestyle Small Final, Peer and Ansgar took third place with a score of 70.667, continuing to improve on their marks over the continuation of the weekend.



The U.S. Dressage Young Rider European Tour is generously supported by Discover Dressage.



Results



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.