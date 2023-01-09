US Equestrian Welcomes LeMieux as an Official Supplier and Sponsor of US Equestrian Programs and Teams

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new partnership with British brand LeMieux, globally recognized for its outstanding technical horse and rider wear, with a focus on style. LeMieux is the Official Horse Boots Sponsor of US Equestrian, Official Ear Bonnet of US Equestrian, and an Official Supplier of US Equestrian Teams.

In addition, LeMieux supports US Equestrian programs in multiple disciplines as an Official Sponsor of USEF Pony Finals, U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, and USEF Talent Search Finals.

“We’re thrilled to launch this new partnership with LeMieux,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Our members and athletes benefit from LeMieux’s high-quality products

for horse and rider. Through their generous sponsorship of some of our most popular championship events, LeMieux supports the goals of equestrian athletes of all levels and the growth of our sport across the country.”

“We look forward to collaborating closely with the United States Equestrian Federation. We have been an ambitious, aspirational brand since Lisa and Robert Lemieux first started the business from their kitchen table in 2006 and our high-quality horse and rider gear is now used by some of the biggest international names in the equestrian sport. We are immensely proud to have this legacy extend to US Equestrian Teams and riders across all levels.” Dan Mahoney, Managing Director at LeMieux

About US Equestrian:

The United States Equestrian Federation (US Equestrian) is the national governing body for equestrian sport and its mission is to provide access to and increase participation in equestrian sports at all levels by ensuring fairness, safety, and enjoyment. Since its creation in 2003, US Equestrian has been bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. US Equestrian trains, selects, and funds the United States Equestrian Team, which consistently wins medals at the highest level of international competition, including the Olympic Games.

About LeMieux:

LeMieux was founded by former Olympic event rider, Robert LeMieux, and his wife Lisa in 2006. Since then, LeMieux has been dedicated to providing the highest quality equestrian products at an affordable price, defined by unparalleled technical expertise. Globally recognised for its stunning seasonal collections of unique, compelling colour-match stories as well as outstanding technical saddlepads, horse wear and blankets. Used by professional riders at the highest level of the sport, and leisure riders alike, LeMieux strives for every product to be defined by exceptional technical benefits, with a focus on style at the forefront of all design. With products sold in 90 countries, a brand that has equestrian at its heart, with products made for riders by riders, LeMieux has also expanded into toys, leisurewear and casual clothing, and are introducing a range of outdoor footwear.