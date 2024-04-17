US Equestrian and Roeckl Agree to Renewed Sponsorship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian and Munich-based glove specialist Roeckl Sports are extending their partnership for another season to jointly foster national and international amateur sports competition in equestrian sports in the United States. Roeckl will continue as Official Glove Supplier of US Equestrian for the 2024 season.

US Equestrian members are invited to take advantage of an exclusive MemberPerk deal with Roeckl offered through Toklat. Purchase two pairs of Roeckl Gloves at Toklat.com and receive a free baseball cap, 15% off, and free shipping using the USEF member discount code. Find more information on US Equestrian’s MemberPerks page.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Roeckl as an Official Sponsor and Official Riding Glove of US Equestrian,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Their commitment to quality products is recognized throughout the equestrian community, and I know our members will continue enjoying access to this MemberPerk.”

With more than 180 years of experience in the art of glove making, Roeckl Sports' goal is to offer products that best meet the specific requirements of each sport in terms of function, fit, and comfort. The company has a long history in working closely together with professional teams and athletes in top-level sports, including equestrian.

“I am delighted about the extended cooperation with the United States Equestrian Federation,” said Christian Roeckl, Managing Director of Roeckl Sports. “As glove specialists, it is once again both an honor and an incentive for us to support the US Equestrian Federation as their official glove supplier. Contributing in a small but significant way to the success of professional riders drives us to set new standards in the development of state-of-the-art gloves. It is a passion that unites us, and we are delighted to continue this shared journey in the upcoming season.”

About Roeckl Sports

“Being innovative by tradition. Preserving what is tried and tested. Improving what is good!”

Roeckl’s guiding principle, originally conceived in 1839, still stands true today. This strong passion for gloves remains the company’s driving force to this very day. And focusing on one product pays off. As a specialist glove manufacturer, Roeckl is synonymous with tried and tested functionality and tangible wear comfort. Premium materials, a top-quality fit, and meticulous workmanship make all the difference. This cannot be achieved by science alone; it requires experience. And that is precisely where Roeckl can pride itself on over 180 years of expertise in the art of glove tailoring. This family-run business, based in Munich, is now in its sixth generation. Roeckl Sports gloves are sold in more than 60 countries. The product portfolio comprises gloves for cycling, running, and equestrian sports, as well as cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, and outdoor activities. www.roeckl.de