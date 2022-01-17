US Equestrian Names Elite Program Task Force for Eventing

Lexington, Ky. - The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is pleased to announce the members of its newly populated Eventing Elite Program Task Force. These respected members of the Eventing community have proven expertise in sport on a global level within their respective roles and represent a diverse constituency of athletes, owners, coaches, licensed officials, governance leadership, and team support personnel. The task force members were appointed by the USEF President and the USEF Athletes’ Advisory Committee and will report directly to the President. Members include Will Coleman, Max Corcoran, Derek Di Grazia, Ariel Grald, Liz Halliday-Sharp, Dr. Mark Hart, Leslie Law, Eric Markell, Lynn Symansky and Christine Turner. USEF Director of Sport Will Connell will also serve on the task force as the staff representative, and both USEF President Tom O’Mara and CEO Bill Moroney will attend all meetings.

Facilitated by a United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) representative, the task force will focus on the elite, high-performance aspect of the discipline pathway. The task force will be responsible for reviewing the roles, functionality, and operating procedures associated with the Elite Programs for eventing to recommend a structure that will deliver sustained success at the world and Olympic level through the 2024 Paris Games and beyond.

Time is of the essence; therefore, the task force meetings will begin shortly, and as concepts are developed, they will be socialized with relevant eventing constituencies for input.

The task force welcomes feedback, but in order to maintain the integrity of the process and ensure collective communication, all comments and recommendations must be directed to the following dedicated email box: USEF Eventing Elite Program Task Force or email [email protected] directly.