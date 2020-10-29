US Equestrian ManagerPerks Make Running a Horse Show More Affordable

Lexington, Ky. – Competition organizers and staff are a crucial part of the equestrian community, and US Equestrian aims to make their job easier through a new ManagerPerks program. Launched in the summer of 2020, ManagerPerks connects horse show managers with products and services to assist in producing successful equestrian events with special discounts for USEF-licensed competitions.

Discounts currently available through ManagerPerks cover a wide range of competition management needs, from office supplies to facilities equipment.

“Managing an equestrian event is a huge undertaking, and we’re committed to helping competition managers and staff produce the best events possible while maintaining their budget,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Our new ManagerPerks program is really a win-win situation. Competition organizers get access to great products and services for their events at a discount, and vendors are able to reach a customer base of dedicated, experienced competition organizers.”

Wall Street Greetings is among the first group of sponsors to join the ManagerPerks program. President Mary Ellen Harden aims to help show managers maintain positive relationships with their customers.

“Now more than ever it is important for event managers to reach out to riders,” says Harden. “A low cost, thoughtful holiday or note card is the perfect way to prepare for next year by showing appreciation and care.”

For John Elfring, Director of Corporate Accounts for Communications Direct Inc., working with event managers to create custom solutions is an essential function of being part of the ManagerPerks program.

“Communications over distance is essential for competition staff,” says Elfring. “Communications Direct has been providing radios for events nationwide for more than 30 years. We listen to our clients’ needs and respond with the best possible communications for each event. We invite competition managers to contact us to find out about show rates and USEF discounts.”

Learn more about the US Equestrian ManagerPerks program and see current offers here.

Do you have a product or service that you’d like to add to the ManagerPerks program? Contact Layson Griffin, Director of Sponsorship & Sales, at [email protected].