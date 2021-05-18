US Equestrian Launches Opportunity Fund to Support Organizations Expanding Community Access to Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the launch of the USEF Opportunity Fund, a grant-making resource dedicated to supporting grassroots organizations with a mission to increase access to horses, horse sports, and equine-based learning opportunities among under-represented and/or under-served communities. The USEF Opportunity Fund aims to extend the reach and impact of such organizations, further empowering them to connect with their local communities.

US Equestrian’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) External Thought Leaders were instrumental in developing the concept for the Fund which was inspired by the important work being done by organizations such as Ebonyhorsewomen, Saddle Up and Read, Strides for Equality Equestrians, the Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy, and Operation Wild Horse, to name a few. The USEF Opportunity Fund directly aligns with the Community Riding Center Grants Program and Opportunity Fund strategy outlined in the DEI Action Plan. In January 2021, the US Equestrian Board of Directors made a significant statement by voting to contribute $50,000 to kick-start the USEF Opportunity Fund, with funds being available beginning in 2022.

Individuals and organizations who are passionate about this mission will be able to make direct contributions to the USEF Opportunity Fund, similar to the USEF Disaster Relief Fund, allowing equestrians to join together and make a positive difference.

In celebration of Pride month and the launch of the USEF Opportunity Fund, 20% of proceeds from the Pride Collection on Shop USEF will be contributed to the Fund during the month of June.

Grants from the USEF Opportunity Fund will be awarded through a competitive application process to eligible non-profit organizations working to expand the accessibility of equestrian sport and support the positive impact such programs have within their respective communities. Eligibility requirements will be announced at a later date. Please contact Ashley Swift, Affiliate & Communications Specialist, at [email protected] with questions about the USEF Opportunity Fund.

