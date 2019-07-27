US Equestrian Honors Sydney Schimack as 2019 Vaulter of the Year

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is proud to recognize Sydney Schimack (Laporte, Colo.) as the 2019 Vaulter of the Year. Schimack, who competed for the bronze medal-winning U.S. Vaulting Team Squad at the FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors, stood out among the applicant pool based on her 2019 competition scores, personal essay, and letters of recommendation.

Seventeen-year-old Schimack competed in Europe for the first time this year, securing impressive placings in both the squad and individual female sections. Schimack placed in the top 10 in the CVIJ2* Individual Female and, along with fellow squad members from the Rocky Mountain High Performance Team, finished third in the CVIJ2* Squad in Saumur, France. Schimack went on to compete with the squad at the prestigious FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors in Ermelo, the Netherlands, where they won the bronze medal. She also competed in the World Championships as an individual, advancing to Round 2 and finishing in the top 10 as the highest-placed U.S. individual female athlete.

Back home in the U.S., Schimack vaulted in seven high-level squad and individual CVIJ2* competitions in 2019, including the Pacific Cup CVI, Rocky Mountain Cup Utah, and Woodside Vaulters Spring Fest, and placed either first or second at every one.

Schimack is undeniably a rising star in the U.S. vaulting community, recently competing in the senior individual section for the first time at the American Vaulting Association Region IV Octoberfest. Backed by her supportive family, friends, and vaulting club, Schimack is eager to continue learning and gaining experience in senior-level competitions in Europe and the U.S.

Photo by: © im|press|ions