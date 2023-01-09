U.S. Equestrian Board of Directors Calls for Nominations for Independent Director

Beginning September 1, the USEF Nominating Committee will begin accepting nominations for one Independent Director to serve on the USEF Board of Directors for a 4-year term, which will begin January 2024 and end January 2028. A position description and eligibility criteria for this seat can be found here in the Independent Director Nominations submission form. The nomination form will close on September 30.

Senior Active members can submit nominations for the seat here . Individuals nominated must meet the criteria in Bylaw 303.3 to be eligible for the role. Ideal candidates will also meet the criteria in Bylaw 303.4.

The Nominating Committee will review each individual nominated and may conduct interviews of the candidates, ultimately selecting one individual to put forward to the Board of Directors for election at the 2024 Annual Meeting in Louisville, KY.

For additional information contact Sonja S. Keating, USEF Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel, at [email protected] or (859) 225-2045.

*The links above will be live on at 12:01am on September 1.*