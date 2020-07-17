US Equestrian Approves Horse & Pony Measurement Rule Modification for 2020

The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) has approved additional modifications to USEF rules in accordance with a resolution approved by the Board of Directors to address issues related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These latest modifications extend the validity of all temporary horse and pony measurement cards issued in 2019 through the end of the 2020 competition year. A summary of these most recent modifications is listed below, and the full content of each rule modification has been added (beginning on page 24) to the USEF COVID-19 Rule Modifications document and appears in blue font.

The modifications listed below are effective immediately and remain in effect for the remainder of the 2020 competition year.

Horse & Pony Measurements – Temporary Cards

GR503.1 & GR511.1 - All Breeds/Disciplines

All Breeds/Disciplines DR135 – Dressage (Pony Measurement)

– Dressage (Pony Measurement) Appendix DC-A – Measurement of Combined Driving Ponies

– Measurement of Combined Driving Ponies HJ127.1 – Hunters and Hunter Ponies



All 2019 temporary horse and pony measurement cards will be extended through the 2020 competition year and will now expire on November 30, 2020.

Please note, these modifications apply only to temporary measurement cards issued in 2019. Horses or ponies that did not receive a measurement card during the 2019 competition year are required to be measured in 2020 in order to be eligible to compete in classes that require a measurement card.

If you have any questions regarding these modifications to USEF horse and pony measurement rules, please contact Melissa Lawson at [email protected].