US Equestrian Announces YETI® Partnership

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is excited to announce YETI as the Official Cooler and Insulated Drinkware of US Equestrian and the U.S. Equestrian Teams. YETI’s innovative, durable, and premium-quality products align with the demands of equestrian sport, providing the US Equestrian membership and US Equestrian Teams with a reliable solution for their drinkware and coolers.

“We are thrilled to welcome YETI on board as an official sponsor,” said US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “YETI has built a strong and loyal following across the United States, with quality products made for the sporting lifestyle. We know our fanbase and competitors of all levels will enjoy the durability and functionality of their YETI drinkware and coolers and appreciate the company's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability.”

As a part of the sponsorship, YETI will be supplying products to U.S. Equestrian Teams. Additionally, YETI will provide products that will be awarded to the National Champions of each National Championship, as well as competitor gifts during the USEF Pony Finals and Talent Search Finals.

“USEF is a prestigious organization with a rich history and deep appreciation for the outdoors,” said Joe Koehly, Senior Director of Community at YETI. “This partnership represents an important milestone for YETI as we further our support of the global equestrian community. We look forward to collaborating with USEF to enhance the equestrian experience and help grow the sport globally at every level, from youth programs to Olympic-caliber athletes.”