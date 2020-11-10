US Equestrian Announces USEF Visa Signature® Card and Rewards Program

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new USEF Visa Signature® Card for members and supporters of the organization — a collaboration between US Equestrian and Commerce Bank.

“We are excited to enter into a relationship with the United States Equestrian Federation and to offer their supporters a credit card that benefits the USEF every time a new account is opened and every time the card is used for purchases,” said Matt Larson, Vice President of Consumer Credit Card at Commerce Bank. “It also comes with unlimited Cash Back* in everyday categories. We are committed to providing a beneficial payment solution for the USEF and their cardholders as we look forward to a rewarding relationship with the USEF.”

Cardholders enjoy Visa Signature®-level benefits (see details at commercebank.com/visasignature) and can earn points or receive Cash Back* of up to 3% on all purchases made using the USEF Visa Signature® Card. Points can be redeemed for gift cards, travel and more. There’s no annual fee and no caps on points earned. Best of all, you’ll give back to the USEF every time you use your card.

“We’re pleased to join Commerce Bank in offering the USEF Visa Signature® Card for our members and supporters of equestrian sports,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We’re honored to have cardholders showing their support for US Equestrian with every purchase, and the rewards and cash back options are an added bonus that we know our members will appreciate.”

The USEF Visa Signature® Card is accepted anywhere Visa® cards are accepted, and it is not necessary to have an account with Commerce Bank. Cardholders have access to 24/7 customer service, e-statements and optional autopay. More information about the USEF Visa Signature® Card is available at commercebank.com/usef.

About Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank is a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH), a $30.5 billion regional bank holding company, as of June 30, 2020 For 155 years, Commerce Bank has been meeting the needs of individuals and businesses through a diversified line of financial services, including business and personal banking, wealth management, financial planning and investments through its affiliated companies. Commerce Bank operates in locations throughout the central United States and has a nationwide presence in the commercial payments industry. Commerce Bancshares also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, leasing, credit-related insurance, private equity and real estate activities. For additional information, please visit www.commercebank.com.

*Cash Back is applied as a statement credit.