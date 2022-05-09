US Equestrian Announces U.S. Vaulting Team Short List Ahead of 2022 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Seniors in Herning, Denmark

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to the U.S. Vaulting Team Short List ahead of the 2022 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Seniors to be hosted in Herning, Denmark from August 6-11, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Jennifer Arnsten and feature athletes in Individual, Pas de Deux, and Squad competition.



The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Vaulting Team Short List and are listed in alphabetical order.



Individual Females:

Tessa Divita (Portola Valley, Calif.)

Paula Hampshire (Kaysville, Utah)

Dusti Hausman (Waxhaw, N.C.)

Caroline Morse (Los Gatos, Calif.)

Kalyn Noah (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Kimberly Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.)

Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Ana Schult (Longmont, Colo.)



Individual Males:

Gabe Aniello (Lake Oswego, Ore.)

Jace Brooks (Eagle Mountain, Utah)

Daniel Janes (Mountain View, Calif.)

Geoffrey Woolson (Tujunga, Calif.)



Pas de Deux:

Calle Davis (Spanish Fork, Utah) & Todd Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah)



Squad:

Calle Davis (Spanish Fork, Utah)

Miriam Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah)

Todd Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah)

Paula Hampshire (Kaysville, Utah)

Jaynee Meyer (Salem, Utah)

Alyssa Stoddard (Eagle Mountain, Utah)



