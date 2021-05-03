US Equestrian Announces U.S. Vaulting Team Short List Athletes for 2021 FEI Vaulting World Championships

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian has announced the athletes nominated to the U.S. Vaulting Team Short List ahead of the 2021 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors to be held from July 28 – August 1, 2021, in Le Mans, France, and the 2021 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Seniors to be held from August 24 – September 5, 2021, in Budapest, Hungary. The Chef d’Equipe for the U.S. Vaulting Junior Team is Emma Seely, while the Chef d’Equipe for the U.S. Vaulting Senior Team is Jennifer Arntsen.



The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Vaulting Team Short List and are listed in alphabetical order:



U.S. Vaulting Senior Team Short List – Individuals

Gabe Aniello (Lake Oswego, Ore.)

Jace Brooks (Eagle Mountain, Utah)

Tessa Divita (Portola Valley, Calif.)

Paula Hampshire (Kaysville, Utah)

Dusti Hausman (Waxhaw, N.C.)

Daniel Janes (Moss Beach, Calif.)

Margaret Long (Seattle, Wash.)

Devon Maitozo (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Kalyn Noah (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Kimberly Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.)

Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Ana Schult (Longmont, Colo.)

Geoffrey Woolson (Tujunga, Calif.)



U.S. Vaulting Senior Team Short List – Pas de Deux

Calle Davis (Spanish Fork, Utah) & Todd Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah)

Kalyn Noah (Newbury Park, Calif.) & Devon Maitozo (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Haley Smith (Woodside, Calif.) & Daniel Janes (Moss Beach, Calif.)



U.S. Vaulting Senior Team Short List – Squad

Pacific Coast Vaulters

Gabe Aniello (Lake Osewego, Ore.)

Hallie Dudley (Elizabeth, Colo.)

Daniel Janes (Moss Beach, Calif.)

Siddartha Kreaden (Sunnyvale, Calif.)

Margaret Long (Seattle, Wash.)

Danica Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Haley Smith (Woodside, Calif.)

Hannah Wildermuth (Pottsville, Pa.)

Geoffrey Woolson (Tujunga, Calif.)

Emi Yang (Los Altos Hills, Calif.)



U.S. Vaulting Junior Team Short List – Individuals

Abigail Archibald (Mapleton, Utah)

Hallie Dudley (Elizabeth, Colo.)

Melanie Ford (Fort Collins, Colo.)

Kylynn Ghafouri (Murrieta, Calif.)

Rhianon Hampton (Greeley, Colo.)

Giana Massaro (Costa Mesa, Calif.)

Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.)

Naomi Morgenthaler (Menlo Park, Calif.)

U.S. Vaulting Junior Team Short List – Pas de Deux

Persephone Brown (Brighton, Colo.) & Danica Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Peyton Daley (San Mateo, Calif.) & Aria Deshpande (San Francisco, Calif.)

Kristin Hays (Heber, Utah) & Chloe Flynn (Murray, Utah)

Naomi Morgenthaler (Menlo Park, Calif.) & Lena Kurz-Nicoletti (Sunnyvale, Calif.)



U.S. Vaulting Junior Team Short List – Squads

Ascent

Lilly Belinski (Las Vegas, N.V.)

Melanie Ford (Fort Collins, Colo.)

Rhianon Hampton (Greeley, Colo.)

Augusta Rose Lewis (Longmont, Colo.)

Nicolette Masitti (Thornton, Colo.)

Giana Massaro (Costa Mesa, Calif.)

Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.)

Bryleigh Thornton (Thornton, Colo.)

Martin Valdez (Canon City, Colo.)



Focus

Abigail Archibald (Mapleton, Utah)

Persephone Brown (Brighton, Colo.)

Gracie Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah)

Lillian Kuhl (Denver, Colo.)

Qwyn Kuhn (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Sabrina Milora (Glendale, Calif.)

Danica Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Matilda Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Avery Staheli (Lehi, Utah)

Meagan Stanley (Mona, Utah)

Abby Wilson (Spanish Fork, Utah)

Addison Zumba (Huntington Beach, Calif.)



