US Equestrian Announces U.S. Para Driving Team for 2023 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the three athletes selected to represent the U.S. Para Driving Team at the 2023 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles hosted in Exloo, Netherlands, from August 23-27. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Jennifer Matheson and Team Leader Anna Brooks Thomas.

The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Para Driving Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

The following athlete has been selected as an alternate for the U.S. Para Driving Team:

Competition Information

Competition at the FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles will begin on Thursday, August 24, and continue through Sunday, August 27. The driven dressage phase will run Thursday, followed by Saturday’s marathon phase. Competition concludes Sunday with the cones phase determining the team and individual medals.

Event website | Schedule

Find out more information about the FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles.

