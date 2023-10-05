US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for 2023 Santiago Pan American Games

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the athlete and horse combinations selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the 2023 Santiago Pan American Games hosted in Santiago, Chile later this month. Jumping competition will begin on October 31, with the team looking to secure their qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. There are three Olympic qualification allocations available at the Pan American Games awarded to the three highest-placed and previously non-qualified teams following the conclusion of team competition. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Manager Lizzy Chesson.



The following athletes and horses have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team for the 2023 Pan American Games and are listed in alphabetical order.



Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Caracole de la Roque, a 2012 Selle Français mare (Zandor Z x Kannan) owned by Signe Ostby

Groom: Tessa Falanga



Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.) and Landon, a 2013 Zangersheide gelding (Comilfo Plus Z x Quadrillo) owned by Haity McNerney

Groom: Denise Moriarty



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Dorado 212, a 2013 Oldenburg gelding (Tailormade Diarado’s Boy x Chacco-Blue) owned by St. Bride’s Farm

Groom: Margo Thomas



McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Contagious, a 2009 Deutches Springferd gelding (Contagio x For Keeps) owned by Beechwood Stables LLC

Groom: Virginie Casterman



Traveling Reserve: Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Argan de Beliard, a 2010 Selle Français gelding (Mylord Carthago x Ahorn) owned by Chansonette Farm LLC

Groom: Cory Tual

For more information, visit santiago2023.org/en



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.