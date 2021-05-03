US Equestrian Announces U.S. Dressage Young Rider European Tour Team

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the combinations for the U.S. Dressage Young Rider European Tour. The Tour provides a link to the Discover Dressage™ USEF/USDF Emerging Athlete Program, and an opportunity for the athletes to gain experience in a team competition format abroad.

These athletes will compete as individuals at the Compiegne CDIY from May 27-30, 2021, and as a team at the CDIO-Y Hagen from June 8-13, 2021. U.S. Dressage Youth Coach George Williams will serve as Chef d’Equipe for the Young Rider European Tour.

“After having major competitions be rightfully canceled for most of last year, I am thrilled that our athletes can once again be back in the international arena and compete against their fellow Young Riders in Europe. The Future Champions in Hagen, Germany is an important competition and the closest thing we have to a world championship for youth,” said Williams. “It is a tremendous opportunity for these three talented athletes to not only gain the invaluable experience of being on a team representing the U.S. in the CDIOY, but also to be able to ride down the centerline competing against some of the best Young Riders in the world. I am grateful for the support we have had over the last four years from Discover Dressage to help make game changing programs like the Dressage Young Rider European Tour a reality.”

US Equestrian will work closely with the USOPC and the individual European countries to ensure compliance with COVID procedures for the safety and welfare of the traveling athletes and support teams.

The following combinations have been named to the U.S. Dressage Young Rider European Tour and are listed in alphabetical order:

Melanie Doughty (Cocoa Beach, Fla.) and Fascinata, her own 13-year-old Rhienlander mare

Katherine Mathews (San Marcos, Calif.) and Soliëre, a 17-year-old Hanoverian stallion owned by Peridot Equestrian LLC

Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Zeaball Diawind, a 9-year-old Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan

Direct Reserve: Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Hemmingway, an 11-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Christina Morgan

